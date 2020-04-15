Home

Carol Marie Lindsey

Bloomingdale, GA
Bloomingdale – Mrs. Carol M. Lindsey, age 69, of Bloomingdale, passed away April 11, 2020. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Mary Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of over 25 years, Herman L. Lindsey, of Bloomindale; daughter, Jessica (Jacob) Farmer of Effingham County; step-daughter, Candy (Philip) Nelson, of Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Ryan Farmer, Matthew Stewart, and Joseph Farmer; brothers, Billy Mitchell, Bobby Mitchell, and David Mitchell.
Service arrangements to be announced.
West Chatham Chapel, Pooler, GA.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
