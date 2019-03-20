Carol Rae Black, 76, died March 17, 2019 at Hospice Savannah surrounded by her family.



She was born on August 1, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., grew up in Westchester County, N.Y., and lived in Redding, Ct., before moving to The Landings in Savannah in 1989.



Carol graduated from Lincoln High School in Yonkers, N.Y. in 1960, and from Berkley Secretarial School in 1962. She worked for the Johns Manville and Avon Corporations in administrative positions.



Carol was athletic and enjoyed platform tennis, tennis, and golf at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Easton, Ct., and at The Landings Club. She was a self taught avid gardner and enjoyed skillfully designing and tending her carefully planned flower pots, flower beds, and landscapes. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Carol loved animals, and her Cocker Spaniels were her constant companions from when she was a child.



Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Lyman Keith Black; her brother, Robert Raymond Celona; a nephew, Robert Raymond Celona, Jr.;and a niece, Jacqueline Ann Lenihan. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Raymond A. and Emma L. Celona.



A small private remembrance gathering will be held for family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers the family request that you consider making a donation in Carol's honor to The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.



