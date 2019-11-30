|
Carol Scoggin Falligant
Savannah
By all appearances, Carol Scoggin Falligant was a quiet and humble servant of our Lord and her family. For those that knew her best, she was much much more. Carol was a great listener and provided wise advice. She was gracefully elegant with an unexpected wit.
Carol was born in Savannah and was a lifelong member of our community. She graduated from Savannah High School and attended Armstrong Junior College and the University of Georgia.
Carol served on the Board of Directors of the Walk to Emmaus and was the lay director of Walk number 101. She was a two-term chairman of the Christian Women's Club of Savannah and served as a group and children's leader of the Bible Study Fellowship. She also served as a member of the Savannah Garden Club as Second Vice President and Chaplain. She also enjoyed serving in the Meals on Wheels program to feed the needy. She attended and loved Isle of Hope United Methodist Church and its members.
Carol also loved her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert W. Scoggin and Virginia S. Scoggin and her brother Robert Whitfield Scoggin.
Carol went to be with our Lord on November 29th. She leaves behind her loving devoted husband of 56 years, J. Daniel Falligant and her daughters and sons-in-law, Kenny and Page Sellers and John and Dana Harvey. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Kenneth Lee "Klee" Sellers, Jr. (Bailey), Katherine P. Sellers, Eric A. Davidson, Jr., William D. Davidson, Charles T. Davidson, Ella R. Harvey and Daniel J. Harvey.
The family will receive visitors Monday, December 2nd at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Carol's funeral will be held at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd with a reception following.
Carol will be sorely missed by all who knew her but we know she is healed. We celebrate her life, her salvation and spiritual legacy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 1599 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31408 and the Coastal Georgia Walk to Emmaus, 7375 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
