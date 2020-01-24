Home

Carole Cetti Koback

Carole Cetti Koback Obituary
Carole Cetti Koback
Brookfield, Wisconsin
September 23, 1943- January 10, 2020
Born to Eternal Life on January 10, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Koback. Loving Mother of Dale Golner, Donna (Marty) Pitzer and the late Kevin Koback. Proud Grandmother of Alison Koback, Robyn (Kris) Kugath, Jessica (Jeremy) Ramsay, Matthew (Natalie) Gierszewski, and Samantha Koback. Great Grandmother of Zackary, Callan, Brianna, and Savannah. Dear Sister of Warren P. (Madeline) Cetti. Also survived by other caring relatives and friends.
Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held January 15 at St. Luke's Catholic Church 18000 W. Greenfield Ave. Brookfield, WI 53045. Interment took place at Wood National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials to St. Luke's Catholic Church or St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah, GA as Carole was a member of the class of 1961. https://www.svaga.net
Savannah Morning News
1/26/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
