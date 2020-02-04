|
Carolyn Anne Smith "The Cake Lady"
Pooler, GA
Ms. Carolyn Anne Smith "The Cake Lady", 82, of Pooler, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Byron & Thelma Macon Long. She attended Powers Baptist Church. In addition to baking cakes, she was the proprietor of Tours with Anne. She was a member of Daughters of America, and helped start the Pooler Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing and watching football. Survivors include her son, Glenn L. Smith, Jr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson (Brad) and their children, Ethan, Evan and Eric; granddaughter, Hollie Hart (Jeff) and their son, Holden; grandsons, John Miller and Randy Miller, and their children; several nieces and nephews, including Cindy Waters (Tony) and their children, Shelley (Brandon) Eskew and their children, Rachael Waters and Laney Waters; Tina Alexander (William) and their children, Amber Blackburn (Phillip) and their children, Bill Alexander (Holly), and her beloved pooch, Penny. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
