Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Anne "The Cake Lady" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Anne "The Cake Lady" Smith Obituary
Carolyn Anne Smith "The Cake Lady"
Pooler, GA
Ms. Carolyn Anne Smith "The Cake Lady", 82, of Pooler, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Byron & Thelma Macon Long. She attended Powers Baptist Church. In addition to baking cakes, she was the proprietor of Tours with Anne. She was a member of Daughters of America, and helped start the Pooler Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing and watching football. Survivors include her son, Glenn L. Smith, Jr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson (Brad) and their children, Ethan, Evan and Eric; granddaughter, Hollie Hart (Jeff) and their son, Holden; grandsons, John Miller and Randy Miller, and their children; several nieces and nephews, including Cindy Waters (Tony) and their children, Shelley (Brandon) Eskew and their children, Rachael Waters and Laney Waters; Tina Alexander (William) and their children, Amber Blackburn (Phillip) and their children, Bill Alexander (Holly), and her beloved pooch, Penny. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/05/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -