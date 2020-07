Or Copy this URL to Share

Susie Patton

Jesup, Ga

Carolyn "Susie" Bennett Patton, 60 of Jesup died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow in the Bennett Mosley Cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

