Carolyn Bradley
Carolyn Bradley


Carolyn Bradley Obituary
Richmond Hill

Carolyn Bradley, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her two children, Chuck Bradley (Debbie) and Kay Leonard (Michael); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 21, 2019
