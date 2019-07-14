|
Savannah - Carolyn Burke Canady Carolyn Burke Canady, 65, of Savannah, GA, passed away at her residence July 11, 2019.
She was born in Millen, GA to the late Ruben and Mary Burke on December 29, 1953.
She was a born again christian who enjoyed birdwatching, being a homemaker, and most of all, enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She worked in the service industry for many years and was employed by Krispy Chic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Burke.
Surviving are her step-father, John Joseph Blitch Jr.; a brother, Gary Burke (Julye Lise); a sister, Sharon Jones; a cousin, Jack Burke; a niece, Mary Gaines; and two nephews, Andrew Jones and Samuel Joseph Christopher.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 11AM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with interment to follow at Hillcrest Abbey of Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the family, in care of Baker McCullough Funeral Home 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912)927-1999. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 14, 2019