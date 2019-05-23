Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Carolyn C. Haynes

Carolyn C. Haynes Obituary
Carolyn Carroll Haynes, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born October 29, 1922 in McCormick, SC. She lived in Augusta, GA and Jacksonville, FL before moving to Savannah in the mid 1940's to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Draftsman. Carolyn retired from the Corps of Engineers in 1979 after 30 plus years of service. After retirement she worked part time for Saussy Engineering for 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Angus Joseph Haynes, her mother and father, Lazinka Reynolds Carroll and Floyd Landon Carroll, two sisters, Ruth Carroll Spence, Elizabeth Carroll Daley and one brother, Landon R. Carroll.

Carolyn is survived by two daughters, JoAnne H. Taylor and Patricia H. Sowell both of Savannah; two sons, Gary H. Haynes (Shari) of Savannah, and Donald C. Haynes (Marla) of Snellville, GA, eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful four-legged fur babies, Mikee, Buddy, Bebe, and Tig.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 23, 2019
