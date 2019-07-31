|
Mrs. Savannah - Carolyn Canady DeNitto Carolyn Canady DeNitto passed away on Monday, July 29 at Azalealand under the care of Hospice Savannah. She was a lifelong resident of Savannah and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul John DeNitto; her daughter, Donna Marie Burns; and her grandson, Zachary Paul Burns. Born on June 25, 1932, she was the daughter of Maggie Lou and Levant Canady. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by six of her nine siblings. Carolyn was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and dedicated her life to her family. Survivors include daughters, Patty (Jim) Hildreth and Joan (Dave) Roberts; son-in-law Mark Burns; grandchildren, Matt (Paula) Dillon, Maggie and Emily Burns, and Beau and Jake Roberts. Carolyn was also survived by her brother, Ronnie (Joyce) Canady; and sisters, Joan Jackson and Virginia Carlyle; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held. Patty and Joan would like to thank the staff of Azalealand for their compassionate care during our mother's last days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Savannah. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Carolyn on Fox & Weeks' online guest book. Savannah Morning News July 31, 2019
