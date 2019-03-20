Home

Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Carolyn Martin Floyd


1933 - 2019
Carolyn Martin Floyd Obituary
Mary Carolyn Martin Floyd, age 85, of Flemington, died Tuesday, March 18, 2019, at home, with her family at her side.

Born in Bonifay, Florida, Carolyn lived most of her life in Flemington and was a graduate of Bradwell Institute and Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College). She was a lifelong member and ordained Elder of Flemington Presbyterian Church. She served on the Board of Directors of Live Oak Regional Libraries and, for a number of years, was co-owner of Kids Korner children's store in Hinesville. She was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years, James M. (Jimmy) Floyd, and her parents O.C. and Lessie Martin.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jim and Alicia Floyd and Karen and Clayton Boyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren Meghann Floyd, Nicki Davis, Ross and Rudy Floyd, Nicholas Boyer, Evanne Floyd, Elauna Floyd, Makiya Floyd, Laylin Floyd, and Mason Floyd; great-grandchildren, Savannah Davis, Will Davis, and Wyatt Floyd; and her brother, O. C. (Lee) Martin.

Her family has tremendous appreciation for her special friends, Carrie Baker and Henry Raiford; her caregivers, Tiffani Schulte, Sulisang Meteolechol, and Patricia Jones; as well as the staff of Georgia Hospice Care, particularly Ragan Gaskin and Jerri McGowen.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at Flemington Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Social Hall. Burial will be in Flemington Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019
