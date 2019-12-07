|
|
Carolyn Prevatt
Savannah, GA
Carolyn Hodge Prevatt of Port Wentworth, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Carolyn was born to parents David and Clara Hodge on December 24, 1936 in Greenville, SC. In 1957 she married her lifelong partner Olin Prevatt and the couple had 3 children. Carolyn was very active in her community, coaching softball in her younger years and later providing sewing, quilting and porcelain doll creation classes to seniors in the community. Carolyn was extremely artistic and had many passions and hobbies. Over the years she provided guidance and classes sharing her passions with anyone who wished to join in on her adventures, that's what made her truly special. She is survived by her daughter Mellissa Strickland, two sons Ricky and Ronnie Prevatt, bothers Van and Don Hodge, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Olin Prevatt, her bothers William "Billy" and Gene Hodge, and her parents David and Clara Hodge.
At her request Carolyn will be cremated and her ashes spread in her "special places" by her family. As a last request Mom asked that I share this verse with all who would read of her passing. John 5:24 "Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life." Those of you who knew her know how she always liked getting in the last word. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. A celebration of her life will be announced in the coming spring.
