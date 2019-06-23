Home

Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
Carolyn Wheeler Clifton Obituary
Carolyn W. Clifton passed away June 20, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Hospital. Carolyn was born May 21, 1950 in Hinesville, Georgia, the third of five children and grew up on the family farm. She was a 1968 graduate of Bradwell Institute and studied accounting at Draughn Business College of Savannah. She was an avid reader and cookbook collector and will be remembered as someone who loved a good sale and took in stray dogs. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, John E. Clifton and her parents, Carrol and Miriam (Howard) Wheeler. Carolyn is survived by her beloved dog, Buster, her two children, Richard Clifton (Lynn) and Kimberly Leaphart (Harmon), two granddaughters, Amelia Bostwick and Madeline Clifton, and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dottie Crozier (Butch), Jimmy Wheeler (Alice), Dannie Wheeler, and Don Wheeler. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 am at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington, GA and family will receive visitors for a viewing at 10:00 am in the chapel. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorials be sent to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019
