Carrie Estelle ClelandSavannah, GACarrie Estelle Cleland, 82, of Savannah, went to her heavenly home on September 23rd, 2020. She was born December 21, 1938. She is predeceased by her parents, Trotty and Vera Cleland and by her brother William Henry Cleland. She is survived by her brother Robert Cleland [Mary Ann] and her sister in law Cathy Cleland; nieces Amanda Hollingsworth [Mark], and Lisa Cleland; nephews David Cleland [Erika] and Jeff Cleland. Estelle was a graduate of Commercial High School in Savannah, she was retired from AT&T as a Group Manager, Operator Services. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Temple. A graveside service will be held Tuesday September 29, 10am at Hillcrest Abbey on Wheaton Street with the Reverends David Cleland, Mark Hollingsworth, and Robert Cleland officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Bible Church, 6500 Habersham St. Savannah GA 31405. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with services.Savannah Morning News09/27/2020