Carrie M. Holland, 75, of Savannah, GA, formerly of Hilton Head passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Savannah.
Carrie was born September 16, 1943 to Hugh and Mary (Faulk) McCallum in Macon, GA and was raised in Twiggs County. She graduated from Twiggs High and Notre Dame (Baltimore Campus) and received her Master's degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. Carrie was a grief counselor on Hilton Head and in Aiken, SC.
Carrie is survived by her husband of 55 years Roger; granddaughter Carolyn Holland of Chattanooga, TN; sisters Jane McCallum and Fran Fendlyn; daughter-in-law Susan Stein; nieces Elizabeth Nolen and Mary Langley; sister-in-law Barbara (Wilburn) Epps, their children Jeff Hill and Jan Gravel; and very close friends Bette, Tim, Matt and Heidi Willins.
Visitation will held Sunday, February 24 at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island from 1 to 3 pm with a service beginning at 3 pm. Burial will follow at Six Oaks Cemetery.
The family prefers memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or stjude.org/memorialgifts
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019