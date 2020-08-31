Carrie Nelson
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Carrie Kitchens Nelson, age 94, passed away August 30th, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Brodis and Maggie Kirkland. Carrie was born in Wagener, SC on February 3rd, 1926. She was an associate with Kmart, retiring after 23 years of service. She was a member of Richmond Hill First Baptist Church. As a Christian, she had a deep and abiding Faith that sustained her throughout her life.
She was known as Granny to those she loved, adoring her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, cherishing each moment with them.
Carrie is survived by her son, Wayne (Becky) Kitchens of Richmond Hill; 8 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; 5 great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her special sister, Catherine Baston.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Elvin Kitchens and Ernest Nelson; a step-daughter, Loretta Nelson; sisters, Mae Lord and Margie Williams.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 6 pm to 8 pm at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are requested and social distancing is required.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 4th at 1 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mission of Hope. https://missionofhope.com/carrie-kitchens-nelson-memorial
Savannah Morning News
09/01/2020
