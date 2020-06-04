Carroll Neal Kessler Sr.
Carroll Neal Kessler, Sr.
Rincon, GA
Carroll Neal Kessler, Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.
The Effingham County native was a retired US Air Force Vietnam veteran. He was active in Jerusalem Lutheran Church and at the Retreat Center. Neal loved his family, playing golf, being outdoors, and their mountain home retreat. Neal had an amazing ability to construct and build just about anything.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay Rahn Kessler; children, Carroll Neal Kessler, Jr. (Sonya), Wayne Kessler (Melissa), and Sandy Mizell (Wayne); grandchildren, Marie Coleman, Nicole Kessler-Razo, Anna Kessler, Matthew Wayne Kessler, Jr., Christopher Mizell, Ryan Mizell, and Matt Mizell; great-grandchildren, Peyton Coleman and Emberlyn Coleman; brother, Raymond Nelson Kessler, Jr. (Joan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public Graveside Service: 12 Noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery with CDC guidelines being observed.
Remembrances: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2966 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon, GA 31326
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
June 5, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
