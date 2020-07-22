1/1
Casey Bulle'
1969 - 2020
Casey Bulle'
Savannah , GA
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Graveside service for Mr. Casey Jemal Bulle' will be held privately Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Jennifer Blige Bulle'; daughter, Adrienne Gardner; son, O'Shay Grant; mother, Vandelia Swinton Todd; sister, Stacey Bulle'; maternal grandmother, Ernestine Swinton; father-in-law, William Blige; grandparents-in-law, Sam & Amy Barnard; goddaughter, Ma'Kenzi Blige.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
Funeral services provided by
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Johnnie and Regina Jackson
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Geraldine Mutcherson
July 23, 2020
Words cannot express the deep pain that we feel for you. It was a pleasure knowing Casey and he always had a joke to tell. Keep looking to the hills where your strength comes from. Just know that you have an Angel watching over you now. Sleep well my friend.

Bernard & Jackie Johnson
jackie johnson
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Louis Tyson
Friend
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vanessa Ward
Friend
July 22, 2020
Condolences from David Grayson and family.
David Grayson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Casey and I paths crossed many years ago as co-workers at Candler Hospital. The one character I remember Casey having was his ability to make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor. He kept me and the other co-workers laughing all day at work. He made work enjoyable. He was always able to put a smile on our faces. His ministry was laughter and that he did very well. God rest his soul.
My husband and I send our condolences to Casey's entire family and to all his friends. May God's loving arms comfort and strengthen you.
Rest well Casey in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Donna Maloney
July 22, 2020
Wishing the Family Peace and Strength during this difficult time. Sending thoughts and Prayers to You. May God surround all of you with Love ,Support and Guidance.You have Our Deepest Condolences.
Roxanne & Reuben Richardson
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences for the loss of Casey. I know how strong your marriage was and the love between the two of you so clear for all to see. Sending love your way today and always. Love you my friend.
Brandi Fuller
Friend
July 22, 2020
We can’t imagine what you’re going through but we are wishing you comfort during this difficult time, and our deepest sympathies go to you and your family
Stanley and Teresa Johnson
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I've known Casey for over 30 years and during that time of knowing him I've never known him to change his stripes. The same way that you see Casey today was the same way he was on yesterday always upbeat he was like the son that my mother never had. Casey was funny and witty and always had a come back for you and one thing I know for sure is that he loves his family I'm going to miss you little brother. Sleep now God got you.
Valarie Shavers
Friend
July 21, 2020
Cuz, I have no words. I'm trying to figure this out. I was talking to Denisha today and spoke about how you ALWAYS made her feel. I smiled and said, "That's Casey 24/7. Sleep easy. I love you.
Reginald Williams
Family
July 21, 2020
Cheeba Lee.... good times..many laughs... good memories my friend. You woke up a lot of people due to you passing. You will be missed. Love always, E.
Erika L.
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sending my condolences To the family of
Casey. I am so sorry for your loss he will be
Solely missed.
Cherry Brown
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Casey you and Ron Tartt will be together again Friends for life, You will be missed,,I will not forget that laugh.
Lee Edna TARTT
Friend
July 21, 2020
Cuz, you got me on this one, you finally got the last word! Your laughter, humor and light will be missed. I will always remember you for your acceptance and honesty. Great talks weve had. Rest well King. May Gods grace be sufficient to the family and all who love you. ❤
Mohra Hill-Smith
Family
July 21, 2020
You were always the life of the party. You never met a stranger because of that bubbly personality. I just saw you a couple of weeks ago and asked how old was little girl ? I told you almost 30 and you replied only like you could " Get out of here with those lies. " Like only you Cheba I know the jokes are still rolling. Thanks family for letting him be a part of our lives,
LISA SMITH-EDWARDS
Friend
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Stephanie Lark
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss
Katrina Williams
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
Prayers for the family to be strong in the Spirit of GOD! For the Spirit of your Loved one will never end!
Elliott Giles
Coworker
July 19, 2020
You will be truly miss my friend and brother Cheba. From Big Will
Willie Smith
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rest In Peace
Roland Tremble
Friend
