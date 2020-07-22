I've known Casey for over 30 years and during that time of knowing him I've never known him to change his stripes. The same way that you see Casey today was the same way he was on yesterday always upbeat he was like the son that my mother never had. Casey was funny and witty and always had a come back for you and one thing I know for sure is that he loves his family I'm going to miss you little brother. Sleep now God got you.

Valarie Shavers

Friend