Casey Bulle'
Savannah , GA
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Graveside service for Mr. Casey Jemal Bulle' will be held privately Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Jennifer Blige Bulle'; daughter, Adrienne Gardner; son, O'Shay Grant; mother, Vandelia Swinton Todd; sister, Stacey Bulle'; maternal grandmother, Ernestine Swinton; father-in-law, William Blige; grandparents-in-law, Sam & Amy Barnard; goddaughter, Ma'Kenzi Blige.
