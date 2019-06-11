Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
87 Lacy Street
Marietta, GA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwich Cemetery
330 Greenwich Rd
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Shippy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Cetti Shippy


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Cetti Shippy Obituary
Catherine Cetti Shippy, 81 of Marietta, formally of Savannah, passed away on June 8, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta with Monsigor John Walsh officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwich Cemetery, Savannah, on Saturday at 10am. She is retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers, Emergency Management Division. Survivors include her daughter, Jeanenne Adams (Paul), her son; Lee Shippy (Holly), five grandchildren, Ryan, Loren, Griffin, Megan, Nathan, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Shippy II. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm Thursday, June 13 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:30 with Deacon Bruce Reid. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
Download Now