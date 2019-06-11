|
Catherine Cetti Shippy, 81 of Marietta, formally of Savannah, passed away on June 8, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta with Monsigor John Walsh officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwich Cemetery, Savannah, on Saturday at 10am. She is retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers, Emergency Management Division. Survivors include her daughter, Jeanenne Adams (Paul), her son; Lee Shippy (Holly), five grandchildren, Ryan, Loren, Griffin, Megan, Nathan, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Shippy II. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm Thursday, June 13 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:30 with Deacon Bruce Reid. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019