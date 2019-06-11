|
Catherine E. Ravita passed away peacefully at age 94 in Heath Ohio. Preceded in death by husband Salvatore, parents George and Eleitha Kelley, sister Betty Sullivan.
Survived by brother George Jr., sister Elaine Swope, sons John, Thomas, James and Timothy, daughters, Suzannne Blackburn, Michele Stock and Eileen, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Catherine was the first female member in 1944 of the Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Iron Ship Builders.
She was in Nursing school when she met and married Salvatore. She was a self taught artist and painter, also proficient in many arts and crafts.
Catherine was a devout Catholic. Service was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, GA. On June 8 at 11 AM.
Burial at Greenwich Cemetery June 11 2PM, Savannah GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019