Home

POWERED BY

Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ravita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. Ravita


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine E. Ravita Obituary
Catherine E. Ravita passed away peacefully at age 94 in Heath Ohio. Preceded in death by husband Salvatore, parents George and Eleitha Kelley, sister Betty Sullivan.

Survived by brother George Jr., sister Elaine Swope, sons John, Thomas, James and Timothy, daughters, Suzannne Blackburn, Michele Stock and Eileen, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Catherine was the first female member in 1944 of the Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Iron Ship Builders.

She was in Nursing school when she met and married Salvatore. She was a self taught artist and painter, also proficient in many arts and crafts.

Catherine was a devout Catholic. Service was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, GA. On June 8 at 11 AM.

Burial at Greenwich Cemetery June 11 2PM, Savannah GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now