Mrs. Catherine Garvin Spivey
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 12-6 p.m. Friday in the Chapel 124 W. Park Ave. Savannah, GA. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Beautiful Gates Baptist Church Cemetery in Allendale, SC. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 12-6 p.m. Friday in the Chapel 124 W. Park Ave. Savannah, GA. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Beautiful Gates Baptist Church Cemetery in Allendale, SC. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 19, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.