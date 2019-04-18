|
Catherine Irene Showalter, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12th,2019 at her home and surrounded by family.
She was born in Savannah Georgia and was the daughter of Frank and Irene Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Eugene A. Showalter Sr., daughter Karen M. Showalter, son Eugene A. Showalter Jr. and wife Ponda Y. Showalter, grandson Corbin W. Showalter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th,2019 at 11:00am at St. Frances Cabrini, 11500 Middleground Road, with Father Gabriel Cummings officiating.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Scleroderma Foundation or .
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019