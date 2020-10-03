Catherine Jiran Smith
Johnesborough, TN
Catherine Jiran Smith passed on October 1, 2020 in Johnesborough, Tennessee at the age of 95.
Ms. Smith was born on December 23, 1924 in Savannah, Georgia to her parents, Victor and Catherine Jiran. She married Norman E. Smith in 1946 and lived the majority of her married life in Orlando, Florida. She is remembered for her loving service to others as a wife, mother, caretaker, and grandmother.
Ms. Smith is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Donna Smith of Telford, Tennessee; her grandsons, Bryan Smith of Orlando, Florida and Kevin Smith of Athens, Georgia; her brother, Michael Jiran of Savannah, GA; and eight great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 63 years; her sister, Mary Lanier; and her brothers, Victor Jiran Jr. and Lewis Jiran.
Ms. Smith will be buried in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
