Catherine Lamb
1929 - 2020
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Catherine Pilkington Lamb, age 90, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at PruittHealth-Seaside.
Catherine was born in Queens, NY. She has lived in Richmond Hill for the past 30 years. She worked in cosmetics at Estee Lauder in Belk for many years. She was the former owner and operator of the Fleet and the Wash Tub Laundromats in Kingsland.
Catherine was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and the Richmond Hill Garden Club. She loved to play Mahjong and she enjoyed her Bunko. She liked spending time at Fernandina Beach searching for shark teeth.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon F. Lamb and Gerald Joseph Pilkington; her sons, James Pilkington and Gregg Pilkington.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Bailey (Don) of Bloomingdale and Joyce McJenkins (Steve) of Tampa; her step-children, Patricia Lee (Jimmy) and Greg Lamb (Kathy) of Savannah; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill with burial to follow in Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
10/18/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
