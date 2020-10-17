Catherine LambRichmond Hill, GeorgiaCatherine Pilkington Lamb, age 90, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at PruittHealth-Seaside.Catherine was born in Queens, NY. She has lived in Richmond Hill for the past 30 years. She worked in cosmetics at Estee Lauder in Belk for many years. She was the former owner and operator of the Fleet and the Wash Tub Laundromats in Kingsland.Catherine was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and the Richmond Hill Garden Club. She loved to play Mahjong and she enjoyed her Bunko. She liked spending time at Fernandina Beach searching for shark teeth.Catherine was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon F. Lamb and Gerald Joseph Pilkington; her sons, James Pilkington and Gregg Pilkington.She is survived by her daughters, Gail Bailey (Don) of Bloomingdale and Joyce McJenkins (Steve) of Tampa; her step-children, Patricia Lee (Jimmy) and Greg Lamb (Kathy) of Savannah; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill with burial to follow in Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning News10/18/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at