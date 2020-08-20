Catherine "Kitty" SpeirSavannah, GeorgiaCatherine "Kitty" Speir (92) a longtime resident of Savannah, died August 19, 2020 from a short illness.Kitty was born in Bishopville, South Carolina on October 13, 1927. She moved to Savannah in 1950 and married David Solomon Speir Jr in February 1952. She worked as a bookkeeper for Stein Hennessey as well as Rody's Music, but she will probably be remembered by most for her 30 years as an ardent Avon lady in Savannah.Kitty was preceded in death by her infant daughter Beverly and her husband of 60 years, David Speir. She is survived by her son David "Andy" Speir (Mary) and her daughter Patricia "Trisha" De Witt; three grandchildren: Amy Speir & Joseph "Joey" DeWitt of Savannah, and David Speir (Bonnie) of Greensboro, Georgia ; 6 great-grandchildren: Gregory "Greg" Speir, Kyle DeWitt (Ashley), Austin DeWitt, Shelby DeWitt, and Grayson & William Speir; 1 great-great granddaughter, Gracelyn DeWitt.A private graveside service will be held in Bishopville, South Carolina at a later date.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 21, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at