Cathy Smith Moore
Savannah
Cathy Smith Moore, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 19, 1967, in Madisonville, Kentucky, to Kay Foster Smith and the late Billy Gene Smith.
Cathy was a beloved wife, devoted daughter, sister and faithful servant of Jesus. Above all, she was an amazing and proud mother to her son, Cameron. Cathy was an avid reader, tailor, crafter, and all-around handyperson (which she inherited from her beloved father). She never met a stranger or anyone she wasn't willing to help.
Cathy was formerly a medical transcriptionist in the Pathology Department at St. Joseph's/Candler Health System. She also served as an executive assistant at Gulfstream Aerospace and Optim Orthopedics. Most recently, Cathy worked in customer service at Keen Transport.
Cathy leaves behind her husband of almost 29 years, Dane Moore, her son, Cameron Moore both of Savannah; her mother, Kay Smith, her brother, Craig (Shannon) Smith, two nephews, Max and Sam Smith, and one niece, Lucy Smith all of Owensboro, Kentucky; her in-laws, Pat and Joe Moore of Savannah; aunts, uncles, numerous close cousins, and church friends that were her second family.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Sycamore Church, 1914 East 52nd St, Savannah, Georgia, with Pastor Dusty Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 5, 2020 at The Sycamore Church. Burial will follow in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia.
A Memorial Gathering will be held in Kentucky at a later date.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to The Sycamore Church mailing address, 2031 Grove Point Road, Savannah, Georgia 31419.
Savannah Morning News
March 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020