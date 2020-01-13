|
|
Cecil Brux DeLorme
Savannah
Cecil Brux DeLorme, 88, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born in 1931 in Charleston, SC, son of Charles T. DeLorme and Leonie Brux DeLorme.
He was a graduate of Savannah High School, Armstrong College and the University of Georgia. He also studied law at the Gilbert Johnson Law School and passed the Georgia Bar.
Shortly thereafter, he joined Great Dane Trailers as manager of Industrial Relations and retired in 1995 from the position of Corporate Employee Relations Manager.
Mr. DeLorme was a member of the Georgia and Savannah Bar Associations, The Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Sons of the Revolution, Society of Colonial Wars, the McLaws Chapter of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, the Exchange Club of Savannah, and the First Families of South Carolina. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Margaret Cox DeLorme: son, David DeLorme of Atlanta; daughter, Dana DeLorme Bonner of Denver; grandchildren, Stephen Brux DeLorme, Jessica Bonner, and Daniel Bonner. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles T. DeLorme, Jr. and Harry H. DeLorme.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Entombment will be in the DeLorme Mausoleum at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrance may be made in memory of Mr. DeLorme to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 30859, Savannah, GA 31410.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020