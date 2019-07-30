Home

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
Rev. Cecil Delano "Del" Brunson


1944 - 2019
Rev. Cecil Delano "Del" Brunson Obituary
Rev. Savannah - Cecil Delano "Del" Brunson Rev. Cecil Delano "Del" Brunson of Savannah died, on July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held 2 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton, SC with funeral services following in the chapel at 3 PM. Burial will be at Beech Branch Baptist Church in Luray, SC.

The full obituary is available a www.peeplesrhodenfuneralhome.com. Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019
