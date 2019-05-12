Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cecil Douglas Mastison, 82, of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully at home, on May 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Cecil was born on December 1, 1936, in Madisonville, KY, to Essie Mae and James Harvey Mastison. At age four, he and his family moved to Evansville, IN, where he lived until the age of 17.



In 1953, at the young age of 17, Cecil proudly volunteered to join the U.S. Army. In 1955, he met and married the love of his life, the late Rosemarie Herren Mastison. Cecil's 21-year military career consisted of two tours in the Vietnam War, with over 50 combat missions. He received many awards, badges and medals, including the Bronze Star Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster); National Defense Service Medal w/Oak Leaf Cluster; Republic of Vietnam Service Medal w/60 Device; Army Commendation Medal; Air Medal; Aircraft Crewman Badges, Sharpshooter badges and the Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Cecil began his 23-year Civil Service career as the Hunter Army Airfield Operations Manager.



Cecil had many accomplishments in his life; however, he was most proud of his 63 year marriage to his beautiful Swiss wife, Rosemarie and their large loving family.



Cecil is survied by his four sons, Danny (Trena) Mastison, Matt (Debbie) Mastison, Lou (Linda) Mastison, one daughter, Jessica (Steve) Crout, Monty (Carla) Mastison, one brother, Walter Ray Mastison (Peggy), 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for visitation followed by the funeral at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors.









Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019