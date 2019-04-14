Cecile Hagan Crockett, a Lovely, Dignified, Southern Belle passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center after a short illness. She graduated from Screven County High School and lived most of her life in Savannah. Cecile was a former member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and a current active member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired after 30 years of service from Southern Bell Telephone & Telegragh Company (AT&T), where she started out as a Switchboard Operator, then eventually retired from the Marketing Department. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Palmer Crockett, her parents, Emmett and Veleta Williamson Hagan, her sister, Virginia Hagan Daniel and her husband Claude, and their son Howell, also her niece Shirley Walker.



Surviving are her cousins, Bettye Graham Hunter, Joan Graham Hester Byrd, Gloria Rogers Moses, Robert Bargeron, her niece's husband, Gordon Walker, and many other cousins and extended relatives.



Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Director, Hodgson Chapel officiated by her cousin, Rev. Billy Hester.



Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, East.



The family wishes to thank, Meals on Wheels, Memorial University Medical Center E.R. Nurses and Doctors, and her caretakers, Willie, Debra, and Ben. She was also grateful for all of her family who meant so much to her.



Remembrances may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, or Meals on Wheels of Savannah. Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary