Cecilia Harn Sales
1949 - 2020
Cecilia Harn Sales, 71, of Richmond Hill passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Cecilia was a licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Chatham Nursing Home. She also worked as a teacher at Richmond Hill Montessori School. She helped provide food and clothing for needy children in the Richmond Hill area. She helped to maintain parts of Ft. McAllister while married to her first husband, Gordon L. Harn. Since 1966, she was a member of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Carter; and two husbands, Gordon L. Harn, and Boone E. Sales.
She is survived by her son, Russell Carter of GA; three daughters, Lois Caster of NC, Jean Harn Dailey (Randall) of GA, and Jane Berentis (Dallas) of NC; four grandchildren, William Caster (Ashley) of AZ, Michael Caster of GA, Olivia Faith Harn of GA, and Darwin Harn Dailey of GA; brother, Ricky Conley (Alice) of MI; a special nephew/adopted son, Mitchell Stanfield of GA; a special friend/sister, Linda Sherrod of GA; adopted granddaughter, Danielle Strickland; and beloved "dog children", Trixie Mama and Sugar Baby.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in Brickyard Cemetery on Highway 204.
Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News
09/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brickyard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
