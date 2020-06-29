Celia M. Hymanson
Port Wentworth
The funeral service of Celia Massre Hymanson, 82, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus. Please share your thoughts about Celia and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Port Wentworth
The funeral service of Celia Massre Hymanson, 82, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus. Please share your thoughts about Celia and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.