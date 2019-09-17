|
|
Charlene L. Day
Savannah, Georgia
Charlene L. Day, 71, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at her home.Charlene was very passionate about rescuing animals, having worked with the Savannah Wildlife Rescue. She loved her family and had a love for people. She also loved her Sodoku. She was preceded in death by her father, Evans Whaley; and daughter, Lori Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Ron M. Day; mother, Ople Whaley; son, Ronald C. Day (Kelli Wolk); brother, Michael Whaley (Judy); sister, Karen Berman (Richard); 5 grandchildren, Anna, Adam, Alyssa, Cody, and Kyle. Details of services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Savannah Wildlife Rescue. (http://savwildliferescue.com/)
Savannah Morning News
9/18/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019