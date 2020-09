Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlene Tatum Jones

Claxton/Glennville, Georgia

passed away September 14, 2020 at her residence in Glennville, Georgia.

SURVIVORS: sons, Timmy, Joey; brothers, Jimmy, Danny; sisters, Huey, Eloise. VISITATION: Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020, 10:00a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church. FUNERAL: Thurs., Sept.17, 2020, 11:00a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church.

Savannah Morning News



