Thunderbolt - Charles A. J. "Jay" Teeple III Charles Alexander Jacobson "Jay" Teeple III, 52, of Thunderbolt, Georgia, died Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Charles "Charlie" Alexander Jacobson Teeple, Jr. and the late Nell Mallard Teeple. Jay was of the Lutheran faith. He was a residential and commercial plumber. Jay loved his family, fishing and shrimping, and was an avid Atlanta Falcons and Dale Earnhardt fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Alayna Teeple Bowles and her husband, Patrick, and Christina Brianna Teeple and her husband, Robert Cowart; one son, Charles Alexander Jacobson "Jacob" Teeple IV; two sisters, Vicki H. Coolidge and her husband, Fred, and Terri H. Eubanks; six grandchildren, Kayden Teeple, Kamryn Teeple, Rylee McNeal, Robert Cowart III, Alivia Cowart and Addison Cowart, and three nephews. Rick Coolidge, Carl Coolidge and Calhoun Eubanks.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock Friday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 6 o'clock Friday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend H. Clay Loadman, Sr. Private interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Thunderbolt Museum Society, Inc. - 2702 Mechanics Avenue, Thunderbolt, Georgia 31404.
Remembrances: Thunderbolt Museum Society, Inc. - 2702 Mechanics Avenue, Thunderbolt, Georgia 31404.
