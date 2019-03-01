|
Charles A. Maner died on February 27th 2019. He was 70. He was born on December 16, 1948 to Charles and Gwen Maner. He was a native Savannahian. He attended Jenkins High School.
He served in law enforcement including Chatham County Police Dept and Marine Patrol. He was owner of Maner's Fiberglass Boat Repair.
He met the Lord at Central Assembly of God and directed the children"s church and Royal Rangers. Later he joined The Sanctuary of Savannah and continued with Sunday school and Royal Rangers.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Page Maner, Children: Lori Maner (Leroy), Charles A Maner III, Melissa Green (Ronald) and stepson, J. Gregory Moncrief (April), 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Wheeler, a niece and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at the Sanctuary of Savannah, 8912 Whitefield Ave. on Saturday March 2. Visitation 10 AM service following at 11.
In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to: Edel Caregiver Institute, 6000 Business Dr., Savannah, GA 31405,
912-629-1027
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 1, 2019