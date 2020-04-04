Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Charles Allen Davis

Charles Allen Davis
Savannah, Georgia
Charles Allen Davis, 79, beloved son, husband, and father, passed away March 31, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Charles was born May 7,1940 in Savannah, GA to the late Frances Louise (n. Atkinson) and Charles Olen Davis. He served proudly as a United States Marine. Following his service, he pursued a career in Aeronautics. He was employed by Gulfstream Aerospace where he specialized in hydraulics until his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife. Together they spent time outdoors enjoying nature. Gardening and fishing were his favorite past times. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie "Margie" Anne Davis, and a brother, Ralph Davis. Charles was very much loved and will be truly missed by his daughter, Anne Marie Davis (Marty Lupi); a brother, Gerald Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
4/5/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
