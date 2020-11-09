Charles (Chuck) B. McGough
Savannah
Charles (Chuck) B. McGough, 87, died peacefully at home Friday November 6th with his wife Elizabeth (Liz) and son Michael by his side.
Chuck was born in Duluth, MN, the son of Justin and Ruth (Brownell) McGough. He graduated from O'Dea High School in Spokane, Washington, and went on to receive a BS in Chemical Engineering from Gonzaga University, and MS and PhD degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
In 1956, Chuck married the former Elizabeth Hemmes of Pittsburgh. They had five sons, Michael (Gloria) of Skidaway Island; Steven (Peggy) of Houston, TX; Mark (Arleen) of Westlake Village, CA; Timothy of Merrimack, NH, and Gary, deceased.
Chuck retired after a 40-year career which included nuclear engineering research and development and as the lead US technical representative for an advanced nuclear exchange program with Germany. He also led the thrust chamber engineering team for the Gemini 11, Saturn and Apollo Rocket programs. Later he led several companies in the development of advanced laser technologies. In addition, he invented, patented and commercialized several products including the Plantastic houseplant watering system to tend to Liz's houseplants, while they were on their many worldwide travels.
He was an active parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in Savannah and an enthusiastic golfing member of The Landings Club on Skidaway Island.
In addition to his wife and sons he leaves behind seven grandchildren, Gregory, Emily, Brian, Sarah, Christine, Hannah and Kelley. He was predeceased by his brother Jack, sister Patricia O'Brien, and sister Sister Mary Charles O.S.B.
The family will be holding a private memorial service in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Chuck's memory to The College of Saint Scholastica, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries