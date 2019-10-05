|
|
Charles Bell
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Charles H. Bell passed away Tuesday, October 1st. He was born in Savannah Georgia on June 9th, 1934. Charlie was a long time resident of Richmond Hill and attended Corinth Baptist Church. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Armstrong Collage with a major in Computer Science. Charlie began his career with Union Camp at the age of 15 in 1952 as a cafeteria employee. He rose through the ranks to become Senior Auditor / Controller of the Savannah Operation. He retired in 2000 after 48 years of service. Charlie was an accomplished scuba diver who assisted DNR , law enforcement and private citizens with his skills. He was an avid fisherman who loved nature and all of God's creatures. Throughout his life he gave of his time and resources to help the less fortunate. He had a large heart for those in need.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wives, Margie Bell and Betty Boyette Bell , mother Betty Lanier Smith, father William H. Bell , stepmother Juanita Bell, Brothers Bobby and Eddie Bell. He is survived by his siblings Delores Matthews, Vickie Padgett ( James ) , William Butch Bell ( Kathy ) , Janet Miller ( Steve ) , Nina Jones ( Don ), Donna Morris, and extended family of nieces , nephews, cousins, many friends , and a special " little cat ".
There will be a graveside memorial on Saturday October 12 at 11am. The memorial will be held at Burnt Church Cemetery off HWY. 144
Savannah Morning News
Sunday, 6 October 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019