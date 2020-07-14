Charles Broughton "Sonny" Peacock, Sr.GuytonCharles Broughton "Sonny" Peacock, Sr., 64, passed away July 13, 2020 at his residence.The Chatham County native was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. He retired from Morningstar Foods, loved playing baseball, and the Georgia Bulldogs.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Jackson Peacock, Sr. and Marie Dukehart Peacock; sister, Jane Page Peacock; brother, Edward "Jack" Peacock; nephew, Ricky Page; and father and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Fay Kessler.Survivors include his wife, Kay Kessler Peacock; daughter, Summer (Jason) Dean; son, Charles B. "Sonny" Peacock, Jr.; grandchildren, Wren Pratt and Brody Dean; brother, Ronny Peacock; sister, Becky Peacock; sister-in-law, Cheryl Peacock; brother-in-law, Barry (Lori) Kessler; nieces, Amy, Barbara Jean, Sherry, Donna, Lyn, Jessie, and Hannah; nephews, Trey, Tony, Jamie, and Taylor; and great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.A special thanks to Brooke Ward, Lisa King, and Amanda Dixon for the love and care of "Sonny".Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA 31312.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at