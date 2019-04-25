Charles Buren McLaughlin, 84, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hospice House of Savannah surrounded by family.



He was born in Frametown, West Virginia, the son of Ford William and Beatrice Marie James McLaughlin.



He was a graduate of Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio with a degree in Pharmacy. He owned and operated his own local community pharmacy, Reidenbach's in Wheelersburg, Ohio for many years before retiring to Savannah, GA. He was a 20-year communicant of St. James Catholic Church.



Surviving him are his wife of 58 years, Melanie Ann Shoemaker McLaughlin; children, Leigh Ann McLaughlin (Patrick) Hammen; Charles Brett (Eleanore) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Stephanie Elizabeth Hammen and Sean Patrick Hammen.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Beatrice McLaughlin; daughter, Stephanie Ann McLaughlin, and brother, James Erwin McLaughlin.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.



Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Wheelersburg, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to , , Hospice of Savannah, or Benedictine Military School.



