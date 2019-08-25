|
Mount Pleasant - Charles Clark Gay, Jr. Charles Clark Gay, Jr., 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Charlie was born March 17, 1947 in Garfield, Georgia. He was the son of the late Charles Clark Gay, Sr. and the late Thelma Anderson Gay of Cleveland, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah Country Day School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall. He also earned a degree in film from the University of Southern California and attended the Brooks Institute of Photography in California. He served as President of Builders Transport, Inc., a publicly traded, national trucking and logistics company. He was a member of the French Huguenot Church, the Carolina Yacht Club, and a former member of the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta and Springdale Hall Club in Camden.
He is survived by his three children: Rebecca Travis Gay (Thomas Sneed) of Alta, Wyoming, Charles Clark Gay III of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Susan Sadler Stafford (Zach) of Atlanta, Georgia, and six grandchildren: Emma, Archer, Guthrie, Adele, Chip, and Waylon, and his former wife, Ann Humphreys. He was preceded in death by his children's mother, Susan Ratterree and his brother, Lee Anderson Gay.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.
