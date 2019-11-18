|
Mr. Charles E. Best
Statesboro, GA
Funeral services for Mr. Charles E. Best will be 12 noon TODAY, November 19, 2019 at the Original First African Baptist Church. Instate: 11 a.m. Burial Bulloch Memorial Gardens. Survivors are his wife, Lauretha Farr Best, children, other relatives and friends. Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Statesboro, GA
Savannah Morning News
November 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019