Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Original First African Baptist Church
545 Westside Road
Statesboro, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bulloch Memorial Gardens
Charles E. Best Obituary
Mr. Charles E. Best
Statesboro, GA
Funeral services for Mr. Charles E. Best will be 12 noon TODAY, November 19, 2019 at the Original First African Baptist Church. Instate: 11 a.m. Burial Bulloch Memorial Gardens. Survivors are his wife, Lauretha Farr Best, children, other relatives and friends. Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Statesboro, GA
Savannah Morning News
November 19, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
