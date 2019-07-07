|
|
Charles Edward Cole died unexpectedly on Saturday,May 18 while visiting Savannah. He was a resident of Colorado and had planned to return to Savannah part-time, buying a home days before his death.
Charles was born in Savannah July 11,1955 to Ernestine and Thomas Graham Cole.A graduate of Southern Technical Institute, he also held a masters degree in computer science from Mercer University. Through the years he worked at many companies including AT&T, Verizon, Hewlett-Packard, Hunter Douglas, and was currently a Senior Data Management Administrator with IBM.
Charles was a person of strong character with a keen sense of humor. He was always responsible in all that he did; being a father to his sons, his career, and caring about the needs of others. He grew up on Tybee riding his bike, playing basketball, baseball, and waterskiing, winning several awards. He continued to be an athlete all of his life lifting weights, swimming, and cycling.
Charles is survived by his three sons, Zachary Cole (Rachel), Matthew Cole, and Jonathan Cole, siblings Slade Cole (Carol), Frances Cole Whitlow, and Laura Cole Heisey(Augustus), several nieces and nephews, and his beloved friend, Sandi McCann, and her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Charles' birthday, July 11th, at 1116 Lovell Avenue, Tybee Island, at 5:30.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019