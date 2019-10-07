Home

Charles E. Patterson Sr. Obituary
Charles E. Patterson, Sr.
Guyton
Charles E. Patterson, Sr., 84, passed away October 4, 2019 at his residence.
The Tennessee native was a member of Guyton United Methodist Church. He was an Electrical Engineer and a Real Estate Developer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie H. and Ruby Ann Hicks Patterson; wife, Shirley Patterson; son, Charles E. Patterson, Jr.; grandson, Christopher Patterson; siblings, Linda Vandeveer and Howard Patterson.
Survivors include his son, James Franklin Patterson, Sr. (Michele); daughter, Janice P. Armstrong (Charles Meyers); grandchildren, Frank, Jr., William, and Josh Patterson, April Marie Oakes (David), James Gordon Armstrong (Roxanne), Charles Patterson III (Christina), Chad Patterson (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Colin, Dixie, Julie, Christian, Alexandera, Chandler, Gage, Gavin, Tessa, Charles IV, Jordan, Keith, Matthew, Emma, Ethan, and Ryan; siblings, Joanna Patterson, Vema Patterson, Margie Jacobsen (Jerry), Connie Miller, Emmitt Patterson, and Larry Patterson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to Camp K.T. Wallace, 1527 George Hurst Road, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
