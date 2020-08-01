Charles E. Rogers, III "Stick"
Bloomingdale, GA
Charles E. Rogers, III "Stick", 62, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Charles E. Rogers, Jr. & Mary Eloise Smith Rogers. He served his country for 20 years in the GA Army National Guard, having served in Operation Desert Storm. He later retired from the Federal Civil Service. He was a Mason with the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Kendal Rogers (Jonathan Cook) and Haley Bieber (Kyle); sister, JoElla Hinson (Tony), and a special family of aunts, cousins, nephews and a niece. The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Ritch Baptist Church Cemetery located at 737 Ritch Church Road in Screven, GA. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate) In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
