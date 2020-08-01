1/1
Charles E. "Stick" Rogers III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Rogers, III "Stick"
Bloomingdale, GA
Charles E. Rogers, III "Stick", 62, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Charles E. Rogers, Jr. & Mary Eloise Smith Rogers. He served his country for 20 years in the GA Army National Guard, having served in Operation Desert Storm. He later retired from the Federal Civil Service. He was a Mason with the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Kendal Rogers (Jonathan Cook) and Haley Bieber (Kyle); sister, JoElla Hinson (Tony), and a special family of aunts, cousins, nephews and a niece. The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Ritch Baptist Church Cemetery located at 737 Ritch Church Road in Screven, GA. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate) In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the shrinershospitalsforchildren.org Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/02/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved