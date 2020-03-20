|
|
Charles E. Williams
Eden, GA
Mr. Charles E. Williams, aka "Chuck", "Mr. Charlie", 84, of Eden, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Mobile, AL to the late Odis Coe & Maggie Dixon Williams. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Smith Williams, his oldest son, Robert E. "Robbie" Williams, and two sisters, Brenda Kessler and Helen Hartin. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and welder most of his life, and was still actively welding and fabricating utility trailers and working in his shop. He had been an active member since 1967 of Reborn Nation Church of God. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Smalley Williams; children, Billy Joe Williams (Joann), Jonathan Smalley (Amy), Racheal Williams Nasworthy and Michael D. Smalley (Shea); grandchildren, Liza Marie Thomas, Tommy Williams, Craig "Frog" Williams, Danielle Lawson, Cory, Carol, Dylan, Mykala and Destiny Smalley, and Dylan Ham; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Grovenstein of Rincon and Shirley Malphus of Rincon; Rhonda Nebb Scott "Sidekick", and a number of nieces and nephews. The Williams family will host an informal gathering for family and friends at 295 Magnolia Drive in Eden on Saturday, March 21st beginning at 5 p.m. Thank you in advance for extending your love and friendship. As you know, health officials have recommended that we all refrain from hand shaking and other close personal contact. We will respect and heed this warning and appreciate your efforts to do the same. The viewing will be at Reborn Nation located at 6924 GA Hwy 17, Bloomingdale, on Sunday, March 22nd from 2-3 p.m. with the Homegoing Celebration to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/21/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020