Charles E. "Chuck" Zinkan
Pooler, GA
Charles E. "Chuck" Zinkan, age 67, of Pooler, passed away January 10, 2020. Formerly of New Bloomfield, PA, Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Helen Zinkan. He is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Patricia Zinkan; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Jessen; grandsons, Ryan, Adam, Michael; goddaughter, Audriah; all of Pooler; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Chuck's name to the USO at www.uso.org. Thomas C. Strickland and Sons West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
01/13/2020
