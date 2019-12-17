|
CSM Charles Edward Drown, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Savannah, GA
CSM Charles Edward Drown, U.S. Army (Ret.), 85, of Savannah, GA passed away December 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Candler Hospital with his family at his side.
Charles was born to the late Claude and Bella Drown, 17 November 1934 in Port Huron, MI. At the age of 17 years, he enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard, where he served for two years prior to transitioning to active service in 1954 where he began a military career spanning 28 years and 15 different stateside and overseas locations. Following his military retirement at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah in 1981, he began a second career as a civilian government services employee at Fort Stewart, GA. Finally, in 1996, Charles retired from civil service and resided in Savannah until his passing.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Drown. He is survived by Yong Hui Kim, his loving wife of 59 years; brothers, Ronald Drown of Texas and Harold Drown of Michigan; sisters, Bernice Persondek of Michigan and Gladys Levy of Maryland; daughters, Sandra Beaver (Perry Beaver) of Warner Robins, GA, Donna Donaldson (Colonel Keith Donaldson) of San Antonio, TX; sons, Charles Drown Jr. (Cindy Drown) of Savannah, GA, Arnold Drown (Maria Drown) of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Perry Jr., Ashleigh, Jami, Stephen, Sydney, Stuart, Jarrod, Emily, Cameron, Carson, Connor, and Charleigh; and great grandchild, Emma.
Charles enjoyed playing golf, reading and bringing a smile to those around him. A patriotic American who loved his country, he loved his wife, he was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and leaves behind a legacy of honorable service to his country.
A memorial service will be held at the Korean United Methodist Church, 9461 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406 at 11:00 am on Friday December 20, 1019. Interment will then follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Military Cemetery, 8819 US-301, Glennville, GA 30427 at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the .
